PLEASANTON – The city council has allocated $4.8 million toward the preservation of one of Pleasanton’s oldest landmarks.
The Century House, located on 2.7 acres on Santa Rita Road, was built in the 1870s as a weekend hunting lodge. The site has changed hands over the years, and was eventually donated to the Amador Valley Historical Society in 1975. The facility was used as a location for weddings, parties and community events until safety issues surrounding the structure of the house forced the closure in 2014.
The council’s approval last week of the $4.8 million will provide for the redesign of the master plan and some construction. The original look of the house has been altered several times, including the addition of a wrap-around covered porch. The approved site plan will include 29 new parking spaces along the driveway and a pickup and drop-off area. The removal of several redwood trees with signs of deterioration will be discussed once staff members have more thoroughly assessed their condition.
Plans for the initial renovations will also include the reworking of the bridal room on the first floor, the addition of gender-neutral restrooms, the replacement of damaged decks, stairs and second-floor reconstruction, as well as the removal of the existing staff room and replacement of rotted railings both inside and out.
Councilmember Julie Testa expressed a desire to ensure the new renovations remain true to the time period of the original structure – unlike when it was previously restored.
“Having walked through, it is quite sad, because the décor and work that has been done is clearly 1980s,” said Testa.
Melinda Denis, deputy director of community development, said that the city would be looking to restore Century House to its original splendor with an historic architect and input from the Heritage Association.
Linda Garbarino, representing the Pleasanton Heritage Association and Museum on Main, thanked the council for their foresight and interest in preserving the city’s history.
“I am offering the opportunity to assist with volunteers and make it all as compatible as possible,” said Garbarino. “We have been very interested in this project for years and years, and I want to thank you for the time and interest you have spent on this.”