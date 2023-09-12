Community members in Sunol are expected to rally outside a school board meeting Tuesday night protesting the trustee’s proposed resolution to ban all flags on campus except for the United States and California state flags.
The board’s proposed resolution supports California state law which requires school districts to only fly United States and California state flags.
“The Sunol Glen Unified School District desires to display only those flags required by law," according to the resolution statement.
The proposal comes on the heels of an Aug. 1 school board meeting where several individuals asked the board of trustees to adopt a policy prohibiting the flying of ‘special interest’ flags on campus – including the Pride flag, which supports the LGBTQ+ community.
In an open letter to the community, school board member Ted Romo derided fellow board members for “… this gross attempt at censorship.”
Parents and community organizations are holding a protest outside of the school on Main Street tonight at 6 p.m.
Sunol Glen 4 All, the group organizing the rally, are hoping to draw awareness to the board’s proposal.
“We have a situation developing at the Sunol Glen School Board,” reads the group’s online statement. “Board President Ryan Jergensen is presenting a resolution for an all-flag ban at school - except for U.S and state flag. This is targeting our LGBTQ+ kids, not to mention it is a bold attempt at censorship and violating free speech … If you are local, please attend our school board meeting.
The board meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the cafeteria at Sunol Glen School, 11601 Main St.
To read the agenda, visit bit.ly/3ZhcGpj