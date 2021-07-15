Quest Science Center will host the fourth Tri-Valley Innovation Fair on Saturday, Sept. 18, at the Alameda County Fairgrounds.
“It’s important to be welcoming and accessible to people of all backgrounds, with a central and familiar location that has ample flexible indoor and outdoor exhibit space for exhibitors and can also accommodate evolving public health guidelines this year,” said Quest CEO Monya Lane. “Planning the event with the Alameda County Fairgrounds was the perfect solution and they’ve been a wonderful partner every step of the way.”
Past Innovation Fairs were held at the Bankhead Theater in Livermore, but with attendance expected to exceed 2,000 this year, Quest agreed to host the event and explore venue options.
The fair is designed to bring science and technology to life through hands-on activities, exhibits, and program sessions that appeal to a diverse audience, including students, families, educators, and other community members.
The event, which will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., is free and open to the public. Details are available at https://quest-science.org/innovation-fair/.