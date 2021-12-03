Students from the Radiance School of Ballet will present “The Snow Queen,” based on the classic children’s story by Hans Christian Andersen, on Saturday, Dec. 4, at the Dublin High School Center for the Performing Arts and Education.
The family-friendly ballet tells the story of Gerda, who sets off to rescue her sister, Kai, who has fallen under the spell of the evil Snow Queen.
The following day, Dec. 5, the Anastasis Ballet Company will perform the “Handel’s Messiah Ballet,” also at the Center for the Performing Arts and Education. The performance will include ballet interpretations and excerpts from the classic oratorio by George Frideric Handel, based on the King James Bible and the Book of Psalms. The Anastasis Ballet is a professional nonprofit Christian dance company that also operates the Radiance School of Ballet in Dublin.
Tickets for the 2 and 7 p.m. performances of “The Snow Queen” range from $17 to $26. Tickets for the 2 p.m. performance of “Handel’s Messiah Ballet” range from $22 to $28. Tickets to both ballets, presented in partnership with the City of Dublin, are available at radianceballet.com.
The Dublin High School Center for the Performing Arts is located at 8151 Village Parkway.