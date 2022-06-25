The Livermore Heritage Guild will host Rancho Day at Hagemann Ranch, from 2 to 5 p.m., on Sunday, June 26, featuring the Cavallo Cowgirls Drill Team.
The Cavallo Cowgirls, based in Tracy, is a women’s equestrian drill team formed in 2016. The members, ranging in age from 14 to 26, perform at shows, rodeos, and parades, and finished first in the Mixed Division at the 2021 California State Horseman’s Association State Championship last fall. The drill team also performed for Rancho Day in 2019.
Returning for the free event this year are the Cactus Corners Square Dancers from Livermore and cowboy poetry with Livermore Poet Laureate Cynthia Patton and Nate McKenna. Guests will also have an opportunity to practice their lassoing skills and do arts and crafts led by the Livermore Library.
The Livermore Heritage Guild, formed in 1973, manages the historic, city-owned Hagemann Ranch, at 455 Olivina Ave. The ranch represents the last five acres of an early, 19th-century, 48,000-acre Mexican land grant that encompassed much of what is now Sunol, Pleasanton, and the northwest section of Livermore. The Hagemann family acquired about 185 acres of the former land grant in 1890, continuing to live and graze cattle on the land well into the 20th century.
The city purchased the ranch for an interpretive history site in 2010.