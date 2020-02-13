Not only Irish eyes will be a-smiling this St. Patrick's Day weekend as the Real Irish Comedy Fest comes to the Firehouse Arts Center stage on Saturday, March 14, with a "blast of blarney."
The Real Irish Comedy Fest showcases the best of Irish comedic talent, entertaining audiences with Ireland's unique wit and storytelling talent. The line-up includes:
• Adam Burke, who many will recognize as a regular on NPR's popular comedy quiz show “Wait Wait Don't Tell Me.”
• Niamh Marron, winner of “Show Me the Funny,” who Simon Cowell has called, "risky, edgy, and a very naughty girl.”
• Dave Nihill, the first-ever Irish winner of the prestigious San Francisco Comedy Competition and the first Irish comedian to have a special on Dar Bar Comedy.
• Martin Anglolo, whose comedy style is a mix of one-liners and silly observations.
• Francis Cronin, an ex-Irish army and UN soldier turned standup comedian, actor, writer, who first achieved national acclaim for his adventure sketch videos on his YouTube channel “GlowPunk.”
The two-hour PG performance will start at 7 p.m. Reserved seat tickets are $20-$30. For more information, go to www.firehousearts.org or call (925) 931-4848. The Firehouse Arts Center is at 4444 Railroad Ave., Pleasanton.