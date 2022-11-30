More than a record 2,300 participants shared personal expressions of thanks at Pleasanton’s Ken Mercer Sports Park Thanksgiving Day morning during the eighth annual Tri-Valley Turkey Burn Family Fun Run.
Hosted by the Pleasanton North Rotary (PNR) Club, this year’s event attracted participants from a varied backgrounds for what has become one of the city’s largest public gatherings of the year.
Most ran, walked or strolled 5K or 10K courses while wearing race bibs that carried personal messages of gratitude for their good health, loving families, special friends, beloved pets or often the unique community spirit that defines the Tri-Valley’s character. Some wore turkey hats and Thanksgiving costumes. Others ran with infants in strollers or dogs on leashes. Everyone received a medal at the finish line to recognize their participation.
PNR President Billy Buckley was amazed by the record attendance, which reflected participation from as far away as Copperopolis in California’s Gold Country.
“It is always great to see everyone come together to celebrate everything they are thankful for as a community,” he said. “It was an amazing event.”
The combination of entry fees, souvenir revenue and corporate sponsorships, including top sponsor Elation Real Estate (www.Elationre.com), generated more than $20,000 for PNR and its affiliated non-profit Pleasanton North Rotary Foundation.
The funds will support PNR’s youth services, including its involvement with the annual Richard D. King Youth Speech Contest, Rotary Interact Community Service Club at Pleasanton Foothill High School, Rotary Youth Leadership Award (RYLA) camp, college and technical school scholarships, high school student of the month awards, and the Rotary International Youth Exchange program.4
Tri-Valley Haven, a charity food pantry in Livermore, collected canned food from Turkey Burn participants for distribution to families and individuals in need.
To learn about membership opportunities with PNR, visit the club’s website at pnr-rotary.org or attend a weekly lunch meeting at 12:15 p.m. Fridays at Hap’s Original Steaks & Seafood in Pleasanton.