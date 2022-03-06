The 18th annual Bring Back the Natives Garden Tour will be held both online and in-person this year, and for the first time will also highlight green-home features, according to tour founder and organizer Kathy Kramer.
A two-day virtual tour will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, April 16 and 17, and will include online visits to homes with solar panels, backup battery power, heat pumps for heating and cooling, and induction ranges, as well as native gardens designed to attract birds, bees, and butterflies.
Doug Tallamy, author, chairman of the Department of Entomology and Wildlife Ecology at the University of Delaware, and an advocate of home gardens will kick off the online tour with a keynote address at 10:15 on Saturday.
The in-person tour will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, April 30 and May 1.
Registered participants will be able to visit 36 bayside gardens on Saturday and 15 inland gardens on Sunday, including, for the first time, the garden of Carol and Don Hardesty in Livermore.
Several of the homes on the in-person tour also include green home features.
Both the virtual and the self-guided in-person tours are free.
To register, visit bringingbackthenatives.net. For more information, call Kramer at 510-236-9558 between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. or send email to kathy@kathykramerconsulting.net.