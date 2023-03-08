PLEASANTON – Despite a devastating fire and several planning appeals, the Chabad of the Tri-Valley has persevered and last month began the renovation of its new center at 3370 Hopyard Road.
“The crown jewel is really the early childhood education center; that’s really the big deal,” said Rabbi Raleigh Resnick of the new upgrades.
Other highlights include the Tri-Valley’s first commercial kosher kitchen facility, a mikveh — a ritual bath — and a library Holocaust education center.
While the Chabad center bought the former masonic lodge building in 2017 for $2.5 million, concerned neighbors Michael and Darlene Miller appealed the project’s 2018 planning commission approvals and held up negotiations.
“This was a two-year ordeal, which was quite a bit of drama,” said Resnick.
The Millers feared noise and rowdiness from outdoor events would disrupt the nearby houses. Public hearings discussed sound barrier placements and capacity limits in an attempt to reach a compromise.
“Eventually, we reached an amicable and wonderful agreement with the neighbors, and that allowed approval of the site plan for our new center,” said Resnick. Following the agreement, the Resnicks even bought the Millers’ house, where the Resnicks now live.
The project received city council approval in April 2019.
But in August of that year, a fire broke out in the middle of the night and severely damaged the Chabad of the Tri-Valley’s exterior. The fire’s cause, according to Resnick, remains a mystery, but the city said there was no reason to suspect arson.
After further design, the planning commission unanimously approved the center’s most recent iteration in April 2021, detailing significant exterior changes as a result of the fire.
Then Planning Commissioner Jeff Nibert called the updated design “refreshed and attractive” in the 2021 meeting.
“I think it’s a significant improvement and commend the applicant for putting it forward,” he said.
The Chabad-Lubavitch movement, a branch of Hasidism, began in Russia some 250 years ago and arrived in the East Bay in 1972 with the Chabad of the East Bay in Berkeley. Another center later opened in Walnut Creek before growing demand brought the Resnicks to Pleasanton in 2005.
Running the center and school out of their home, the Resnicks eventually bought a house for the center in 2009, then rented a commercial space in 2015 before buying the building currently under renovation.
Resnick expects construction to take 12 to 18 months to complete.