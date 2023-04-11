San Francisco native and renowned portrait photographer Michael Collopy will discuss his career photographing some of the world’s most influential leaders, including seven U.S. presidents, in a Rae Dorough Speaker Series presentation at the Bankhead Theater in Livermore on Thursday, May 11.
Collopy has also been commissioned to photograph such movie stars and musicians as George Clooney, Penelope Cruz, Paul McCartney, B.B. King, the Rolling Stones, and Frank Sinatra, and his iconic photos of Mother Teresa in her Calcutta mission have come to symbolize her work and humanity.
His latest published collection of photographs, “Courage,” profiles people who “have exemplified bravery through specific acts of courage,” including poet and civil rights activist Maya Angelou, South African Anglican bishop Desmond Tutu, and primatologist Jane Goodall.
In his presentation, Collopy will discuss the art of portrait photography, the power of photojournalism to move an audience, and how he has been inspired by the people he has photographed.
Sponsored by the nonprofit Livermore Valley Arts, the speaker series honors the late Rae Dorough, a Livermore resident and supporter of cultural events.
Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. program, “An Evening with Michael Collopy,” begin at $20 and are available at livermorearts.org, by calling 925-373-6800, or at the Bankhead box office, 2400 First St., Livermore.