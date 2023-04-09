The Tri-Valley Repertory Theater will celebrate Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month in May with “The Song of the Nightingale” at the Firehouse Arts Center in Pleasanton.
Based on a fairy tale by Hans Christian Anderson, the musical tells the story of Mei Lin, a Chinese kitchen maid, who learns that the emperor is searching for a nightingale whose song will bring hope to all the people of the land. She offers to find and capture the nightingale in return for a promotion, only to discover that the emperor is a foolish ruler who cannot see beyond the bird's plain outer appearance.
The musical, written by Bay Area playwright and composer Min Kahng, stars Ann Warque as Mei Lin and Myles Wu as the emperor. Mercy Wu portrays the nightingale.
The play will open at 8 p.m. on Saturday, April 29, with evening performances also scheduled for Friday, May 5,Saturday, May 6,Friday, May 12,and Saturday, May 13.Matinees at 2 p.m. are scheduled for Sunday, April 30,Saturday, May 6,Sunday, May 7,Saturday, May 13, and Sunday, May 14.
Tickets begin at $19 for children and $25 for adults and are available online at firehousearts.org.