The Tri-Valley Repertory Theatre will present “Newsies: The Broadway Musical,” based on the 1992 Disney musical about the real-life newsboy strike in New York City in 1899, at the Bankhead Theater in Livermore beginning Saturday, July 16, and running through Sunday, July 31.
“Newsies” tells the story of the fictional Jack Kelly, a 17-year-old newsboy who organizes a strike against the city’s newspaper publishers when they raise distribution prices at the newsboys’ expense. The Disney film was turned into play in 2011, with music by Alan Menken and lyrics by Jack Feldman, and made its Broadway debut in 2012, addressing the themes of social justice, child labor practices, and fighting the establishment.
Performances at the Bankhead Theater, 2400 First St., are scheduled for 8 p.m., Saturday, July 16; 2 p.m., Sunday, July 17; 8 p.m., Saturday, July 23; 2 p.m., Sunday, July 24; 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., Saturday, July 30; and 2 p.m., Sunday, July 31. Tickets are $21 to $39 and are available at livermorearts.org.