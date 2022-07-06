The Livermore Valley Opera (LVO) said last week that seating is still available for its “Opera in the Vineyard,” at Retzlaff Vineyards, 1356 S. Livermore Ave., on Sunday, July 17.
Tenor Alex Boyer, soprano Liisa Dávila, bass Kirk Eichelberger, and mezzo soprano Kathleen Moss, making her debut with LVO, will sing arias and ensembles from various operas and Broadway shows, accompanied by pianist Varvara Milinder. The outdoor performance is a bring-your-own-picnic-dinner event, with wine available for purchase.
Gates will open at 5 p.m., with the three-hour program beginning at 5:30. Tickets are $80.
To purchase tickets, visit lvopera.com. Reservations close July 13.