This year’s Splatter event will feature a Tasting Pavilion, from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m., showcasing the culturally diverse cuisine of the Tri-Valley region. The menu will feature small-bite selections paired with select beer and wines from the Livermore Valley.
While admission to the festival is free, Tasting Pavilion Passports are $50 per person. Attendees are encouraged to get passports in advance of the event, as a limited number of Tasting Passports will be available for purchase at Splatter. For more information, visit dublin.ca.gov. The Tasting Pavilion is a 21+ event.