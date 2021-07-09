Motivated by her passion for the planet, Livermore resident Ann Brown has started gathering other environmentalists to form a local Green Faith circle.
Green Faith is a multi-faith environmentalist group that aims to create communities — called “circles” — dedicated to transforming society to “protect the planet and create a compassionate, loving and just world.”
On June 16, Brown and two other women held a meeting to set goals for their group and learn more about each other and their faiths. Brown said she hopes to use faith-based teachings to motivate others into taking action in preserving the climate and protecting the environment.
“This circle will bring together passionate people of faith, conscience and goodwill from our membership and beyond,” Brown explained, citing her extensive teaching experience and her work as an environmentalist.
The three women discussed what they called their “religious relationship with the earth and the environment.”
“Islam tends to walk a middle ground where you are able to use things, but not use things to an extent of deprivation,” said Zaynab Jawaid, a meeting attendee. “When the site manager of MCC (Muslim Community Center) reached out to me, asking if I would be interested in representing the Tri-Valley Muslims at this meeting, I quickly said yes, because sustainability and Islam are two guiding paths that I hold dear.”
Brown hopes to connect with even more passionate individuals as she works toward forming a Green Faith circle.
As a global organization, Green Faith has groups everywhere and Brown wants to bring them into the Livermore community. With a focus on diversity and learning, Brown recognizes that there is a huge strength in speaking to people through faith.
“Telling people facts about climate change does not work,” Brown continued, “but coming from a place of values helps people become motivated to take action.”
Brown and her group are still looking for other motivated individuals to join their meetings. Their next meeting is set for July 10, at 11 a.m. Those interested can reach out through Instagram @CCLtrivalley, or Facebook www.facebook.com/TriValleyCCE/. Tri-Valley Citizens Climate also has an option for email subscriptions on its website: https://TriValleycce.org.