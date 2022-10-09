Fly Flies Insects Bugs Unsplash.jpg

The Livermore Public Library will host a free, educational program on insects at the Rincon Branch Library, 725 Rincon Ave., on Friday, Oct. 14. Presented by the San Francisco-based SaveNature.org, the Insect Discovery Lab is considered suitable for students in kindergarten through high school. The program takes places at 3:30 p.m. and will explore the world of beetles, millipedes, tarantulas, walking sticks, scorpions, and other insects. To register, call 925-373-5540. 