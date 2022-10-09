The Livermore Public Library will host a free, educational program on insects at the Rincon Branch Library, 725 Rincon Ave., on Friday, Oct. 14. Presented by the San Francisco-based SaveNature.org, the Insect Discovery Lab is considered suitable for students in kindergarten through high school. The program takes places at 3:30 p.m. and will explore the world of beetles, millipedes, tarantulas, walking sticks, scorpions, and other insects. To register, call 925-373-5540.
Newsletters
Get the latest local news delivered right to your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
featured
- By Nathan Canilao
-
The Foothill High School girls volleyball team defeated the Livermore Cowboys 3-0 on Sept. 15. The Falcons improve to 15-2 while the Cowboys drop to 3-7.
Latest News
- Syncopated Ladies on Tap at Bankhead
- ‘Chesapeake Shores’ Penultimate Episode Delivers Plenty of Joy (RECAP)
- Bono has a 'special friendship' with his wife
- Michael J. Fox's mother didn't want him to make Back to the Future
- Tamera Mowry was 'terrified' at the thought of joining The Real
- Paris Hilton: A part of me is missing without my dog
- ‘Velma’: Mindy Kaling & Charlie Grandy on Why Playing With Iconic Scooby Characters Was ‘Terrifying’ (VIDEO)
- ‘Doom Patrol’ Season 4 Release Date & Teaser Revealed at NYCC (VIDEO)