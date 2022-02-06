Rockapella, an all-male a cappella quintet, will make its fourth visit to the Bankhead Theater in Livermore on Wednesday, Feb. 9.
The original group was formed in 1986 by four Brown University alumni who began performing on street corners in New York City. Current members include Scott Leonard and vocal percussionist Jeff Thatcher, who have been with Rockapella since the early 1990s, along with Calvin Jones, Bryant Vance, and Jose Rosario, Jr., the newest member, who joined Rockapella in 2019.
Rockapella performs both original vocal music and a cappella covers of pop, rock, and rhythm and blues songs.
The group has released 19 albums in Japan, where it had early success, and the U.S. Rockapella last performed at the Bankhead Theater, 2400 First St., in 2018.
Tickets for the 7:30 performance, which range from $20 to $78, are available at the Bankhead box office at 925-373-6800 or LivermoreArts.org.