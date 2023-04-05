LIVERMORE — Livermore Rodeo officials recently dropped “wild cow milking” from this year’s events in June, ending a controversial competition that some animal rights activists considered barbaric, inhumane and sexist.
The decision follows an Alameda County Board of Supervisors vote in September to ban the activity at rodeos in unincorporated areas, including the Rowell Ranch Pro Rodeo in Castro Valley.
Although the Livermore Rodeo was not required to end the contest because it is under the jurisdiction of the City of Livermore, which does not have such a ban, rodeo officials said they would no longer host the event.
“This decision was made internally by the Livermore Rodeo Board of Directors without pressure or conversation with the City of Livermore,” said Colby Staysa, the Livermore Stockmen’s Rodeo Association secretary. “The Livermore Rodeo has a strong relationship with the city government and the community.”
Staysa said the decision was “made to build upon those relationships and support western heritage, local business owners and professional sports in Livermore.”
“As part of our 105 year history, and the fact we are one of the largest annual attractions in Livermore, we will continue to adapt and change to best represent the hard-working members of the local agriculture community,” Staysa added.
The choice to forego “wild cow milking” was welcomed by Eric Mills, an Oakland resident who has fought for decades to stop the practice. In wild cow milking events, cowboys chase down and rope lactating beef cows.They bring them to the ground, and then milk them. The cowboy with the fastest time wins.
Lactating beef cows, Mills said, are not dairy cattle and not used for milking.
“It’s brainless. It’s stupid,” Mills said. “Cruelty to animals is just unpardonable, especially just for entertainment sake. I’m really pleased at this development.”
Wild cow milking was noticeably missing from the Livermore Rodeo’s website when officials listed its schedule for this year’s event, planned for June 10 and 11. Continued activities include roping, bronco riding and steer wrestling.
Staysa said there are no plans for wild cow milking to return to the Livermore Rodeo.
Mills said the long-sought victory to end wild cow milking in Alameda County rodeos was bittersweet because two supervisors who supported the ban over the years — Wilma Chan and Richard Valle — have died.
At last year’s supervisors meeting, where dozens of people spoke against wild cow milking, Valle and Supervisor Dave Brown, who was appointed to replace Chan after she died in 2021, agreed to drop a proposal for an additional ban on spurs and bucking straps, so they could pass the prohibition of wild cow milking. Although activists wanted to see the spurs and straps eliminated because they contended they caused pain to calves and bulls, ranchers said they needed them for their work.
Brown and Valle, who died in February, voted for the ban, along with Supervisors Nate Miley and Keith Carson. Supervisor David Haubert abstained.
Mills, who would like to see the rodeo eliminated altogether, said he would continue to seek an official ordinance in Livermore banning the milking event.
“It’s their decision and I’m hoping they will make it a permanent policy,” Mills said.