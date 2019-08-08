Role Players Ensemble presents The Glass Menagerie by Tennessee Williams. Winner of the Best American Play Award. Presented as part of the 20th annual Eugene O’Neill Festival
Performance are August 30-September 15, 2019, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 pm; Sundays at 2 pm at The Village Theatre, 233 Front Street, Danville.
This season is being called “Enter The Stranger.” A series of compelling plays will be presented that feature strangers entering a world and dramatically changing everything. First up is The Glass Menagerie. The Wingfield family lives in the shadow of the husband/father who left them to fend for themselves. Struggling to get by, mother Amanda lives in her southern belle past. Son Tom lives for the day he can escape and live a life of adventure. Daughter Laura lives in the comfort of her menagerie of little glass figurines that help her shut out the world. Into this little Wingfield world walks a young man who upsets everything. The Glass Menagerie was Tennessee Williams’ first great success and launched his career.
It is Directed by Chloe Bronzan with Artistic Director: Eric Fraisher Hayes.
The cast includes Terry Bamberger, Randal Chun, Lisa Danz, Michael Ghysels, Robert “Bo” Golden, James Goode, Matt Hammons, Filip Hofman, Megan Larsen, and Kathleen Qiu.
Tickets are $20-$35; online at www.RolePlayersEnsemble.com; at Danville Community Center, 420 Front St, Danville; at the Theatre box office 1 hour before the show, or call (925) 314-3400.
Free sneak Ppeek Monday Aug 19 at 6:30 pm at Danville Library, Mt. Diablo Room, 400 Front Street.