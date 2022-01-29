As the world commemorates International Holocaust Remembrance Day on Thursday, Jan. 27, one local woman is showing her dedication to her Jewish roots by serving in Israel as a volunteer soldier in Israel’s Defense Force (IDF), also known as the Jewish People’s Army.
With three grandparents recognized as Holocaust survivors, Livermore resident Sergeant Ronnie Cohen felt she had a responsibility to her heritage.
“I want to honor their resilience through my service,” Cohen said. “My work is in the memory of the family we lost. During the most difficult times, I return to their stories and derive strength from the light through which they're remembered and survived by my grandparents. They can be described as kindness, a warm smile, a passion for music. Even after everything that was lost, what's left behind is a legacy of love.”
Cohen added she didn’t want to take Israel for granted today or forget her ancestors didn’t have a place to feel safe. She felt the best way to honor the past was to volunteer in the Defense Force.
“I chose a combat position because I wanted to challenge myself, and broaden my understanding of this place,” Cohen said. “I became a sergeant because I didn't just want to enter this culture. I wanted to leave my mark and influence on it as well. Commanding has been one of the greatest privileges I've ever experienced.”
Cohen’s 83-year-old grandfather, Ariel Cohen, is a Holocaust survivor whose family members were murdered by the Nazis. His experiences compelled Cohen to enlist, and he said he is extremely proud of his granddaughter’s efforts on behalf of his experience.
“There is no greater source of pride for me than to see my dear granddaughter serving in Israel’s military,” said Ariel Cohen, who lives in Jerusalem. “If the Jewish People had an army 80 years ago, we wouldn’t have had the Holocaust. Through her actions – and those of her fellow soldiers – the Israel Defense Forces is ensuring that the horrors we have seen in the Holocaust were not in vain, and that these atrocities will never happen again.”
Cohen graduated from UCLA summa cum laude at the age of 20. She embarked on a career and was an active part of her community, but chose to give it up all last year at the age of 23 and draft into the IDF.
“I joined the IDF because I wanted to rekindle a belonging towards Israel,” she said. “I don't believe a sense of home is something that happens on its own. It's something you need to work, strive and fight for. It's something you have to choose, especially in a place as complex as Israel.”
Currently, 140 men and women from California are serving in the IDF. They, and many other soldiers from around the world, are supported by the Friends of the Israel Defense Forces (FIDF), a non-political, non-military organization that provides for the wellbeing of the soldiers of the IDF, veterans and family members. The nonprofit is the only organization authorized to collect charitable donations on behalf of the IDF in the United States.
“We support the soldiers who are currently serving, and soldiers who are coming from a lower social and economic background,” said Amarelle Green, FIDF executive director for the San Francisco Bay Area Region. “Because they are the providers of the bread and butter for their families, and then they join the army, so someone needs to help take care of the families so the soldiers can have peace of mind.”
Green said FDIF also provides scholarships, flights to visit families and gifts related to Jewish holidays.
Green herself served in the IDF from 1995-1997 and moved to the United States with her husband in 2001. She began working for FDIF two years ago, saying it helped her stay connected to Israel and the next generation of soldiers.
“In Israel, the service is mandatory for men and women, it’s not really a choice,” she said. “So, we feel if we can support the ones in need and give them a better experience and a better start in life, it’s better for all of us.”
Green said many of the soldiers assisted by FDIF during their service years give back after they leave the IDF. In strengthening the soldiers through education and giving back, they are creating their own army of volunteers and donors supporting those in need and perpetuating FDIF’s mission.
“I am very proud to be part of this organization,” said Green. “You can really see the impact on people who are lost. The army gives them the family they look for and we help with the educational tools they need. It’s a major change for them, and that’s why I support FIDF. I really believe in it.”
International Holocaust Remembrance Day is commemorated on Jan. 27 each year since its designation in 2005 by the United Nations General Assembly. The day is meant to remember the killing of 6 million Jews – one third of the Jewish people – and millions of others by the Nazi regime in Germany. The Jan. 27 date was chosen to commemorate the date Auschwitz concentration camp was liberated by the Red Army in 1945.
FIDF was established in 1981 by a group of Holocaust survivors. It is a 501c3 nonprofit corporation that operates 20 regional offices in the United States with headquarters in New York City. For more information, or to donate, visit fidf.org.