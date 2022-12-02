Tom Carruth, curator of the Rose Collections at the Huntington Library Art Museum and Botanical Gardens in San Marino, California, will be the guest speaker for the Livermore-Amador Valley Garden Club Zoom-based meeting on Thursday,
Dec. 8.
The three-acre garden contains more than 2,500 individual plants and more than 1,300 different cultivated varieties, according to The Huntington. Carruth’s presentation, “The Little Seedling that Could,” will discuss how a nearly lost and unnamed seedling played a major role in the breeding of roses, including Ebb Tide and Julia Child varieties.
The garden club meeting will begin at 7 p.m., with Carruth scheduled to speak at 7:30. To join the online session, contact Jeri Stark, club president, at jstarkhome@comcast.net.