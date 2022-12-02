LOGO - Livermore-Amador Valley Garden Club LAVGC

Tom Carruth, curator of the Rose Collections at the Huntington Library Art Museum and Botanical Gardens in San Marino, California, will be the guest speaker for the Livermore-Amador Valley Garden Club Zoom-based meeting on Thursday,

Dec. 8.

The three-acre garden contains more than 2,500 individual plants and more than 1,300 different cultivated varieties, according to The Huntington. Carruth’s presentation, “The Little Seedling that Could,” will discuss how a nearly lost and unnamed seedling played a major role in the breeding of roses, including Ebb Tide and Julia Child varieties.

The garden club meeting will begin at 7 p.m., with Carruth scheduled to speak at 7:30. To join the online session, contact Jeri Stark, club president, at jstarkhome@comcast.net.