Returning to Pleasanton after a three-year hiatus, the Pleasanton Rose Show is preparing to blossom once again.
Now its 83rd year, organizers anticipate a large turnout for the May 13 event, as amateur rosarians prepare to participate in the first show since the pandemic.
“This is the people’s rose show,” said Don Faught, managing broker for Rose Show cosponsor Compass. “Participants are not professionals bringing in their roses to compete, this is locals showing off the roses they’ve grown on their own … this is a longstanding community event and whatever we can do to support the community and the tradition is worth it.”
The roots of the Rose Show began in the 1940s, when banker Harry Harding gave free roses to his customers. When those customers began returning with blooms to show their appreciation, he was inspired to start the Pleasanton Rose Show. It is now a free, community event residents look forward to each Mother’s Day weekend.
Mark Mintz serves as the show’s chairmen of judges and has been part of the event since 1984. As a member of the Mt. Diablo Rose Society, he must show his roses in category 13, reserved for “professional rosarians,” but hopes to see at least 400 casual growers enter this year.
“We skipped three years because of COVID and now we are back, and we have overhauled the show,” Mintz said. “We had a great year of rain and it’s going to be a wonderful explosion of roses this year … we have revamped it to make it more modernized.”
Modernizing the show meant grouping roses alphabetically by name, rather than color. Categories have also been updated to reflect what people in the area are growing in their gardens and what’s available at local nurseries.
“This show is tradition-bound and carried on the color scheme longer than others,” said Mintz, noting professional shows switched to alphabetical categories in the 1980s. “We don’t want it to be exactly like the professional shows, because of its unique connection with the public. This is a simplified version of the American Rose Society’s official shows. We have aligned it while trying to keep it a pleasant and easy experience for the local community who enjoy growing roses and want to know how to grow them better and show them better.”
Presented by the City of Pleasanton and Compass, the show raises money for a local charity each year. This year’s recipient is Sunflower Hill, a nonprofit dedicated to developing housing and programs for people with disabilities. The 2019 show donated $3,000 to Feed Tri-Valley and organizers have high hopes for a large donation again this year.
“We are thrilled to have been chosen as the beneficiary of the Pleasanton Rose Show this year,” said Jen Lenard-Benson, Sunflower Hill executive director. “Sunflower Hill depends upon community contributions to continue to provide affordable housing and enrichment programs for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. As we celebrate our 10th anniversary this year, we are truly thankful for the ongoing and continued support from all over the Tri-Valley and beyond.”
The City of Pleasanton became involved in the Rose Show in 2012, when it provided space in the library to hold the event. After that, Pleasanton continued to cosponsor the show, often providing award ribbons and some printing.
“The city is pleased to be a part of this beautiful event that is free for the community to enter and attend,” said Pleasanton Mayor Karla Brown. “We’re excited to see the variety of homegrown bouquets that members of our community have carefully labored over during the spring and hope everyone takes this opportunity to stop by and smell the roses.”
The Pleasanton Rose Show will take place Saturday, May 13, at the Pleasanton Senior Center, 5353 Sunol Blvd., Pleasanton. Exhibitor registration is open from 8 to 10 a.m. Public viewing hours are 2 to 5 p.m. Donation and sponsorship opportunities are available. For more information, email information@pleasantonroseshow.com or visit www.pleasantonroseshow.com.
Sunflower Hill’s office is located at 3278 Constitution Drive in Livermore. For more information or to donate or volunteer, call 925-800-1042, email info@sunflowerhill.org or visit www.sunflowerhill.org.