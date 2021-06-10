The Rotary Club of Livermore will present a virtual Livermore Rodeo Parade at 10 a.m., Saturday, June 12.
The “parade” will include performances by local school bands and interviews with to 2020 and 2021 Grand Marshals.
The 2021 Grand Marshal is Dominick Saccullo, founder of Dom’s Outdoor Outfitters, an iconic Livermore business that closed its doors in early 2021. The 2020 Grand Marshal was Keith Anderson, a 95-year-old second-generation lifelong resident of Livermore.
The 2020 parade was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Rotary members said they decided to hold a virtual parade this year rather than cancel the parade two years in a row.
The parade will also honor Axis Community Health as this year’s Community Service Award recipient.
Founded in 1972, Axis has been in the spotlight the past year for proving COVID-19 testing and vaccines while continuing to provide traditional community healthcare services.
For the link to view the 2021 virtual Rodeo Parade, go to https://livermore-rotary.org/.