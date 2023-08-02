PLEASANTON — South Asian streaming service “Cpics” launched episode one of its first original reality series, “The Gems of Ruby Hill,” on Saturday, July 29.
According to cast and creators, The Gems—set in Pleasanton’s glamorous, high-end neighborhood of Ruby Hill—satisfies that human curiosity to know your wealthy neighbor’s business.
While the series appears to be in line with other reality shows like “Real Housewives,” the cast is made up of hardworking individuals who are striking a balance between cultural traditions and modern American life as South Asians navigating their hard-won careers, family and friendships in a close-knit but sometimes cutthroat community. Gems star Anjali Jhangiani elaborated on this particular point of distinction between them and other similarly perceived reality show communities.
“I’m sure the people are amazing and beautiful and over-the-top Dubai bling kind of thing,” said Jhangiani. “I mean, we’re definitely blingy, but I don’t think we’re anything like Beverly Hills. I work freaking hard! I didn’t get to where I am by just an 8-5 job.”
Another Gems star Rani Dhillon added her similar perspective, “I just put together women who are building empires. That’s kind of what it is. I hate to say it but, of our social group, we’re the only ones that really kind of work.” That is where this show differs distinctly from any potential confusion with a Housewives franchise vibe. “I wish I could afford to be a stay-at-home mom, but it just didn’t work out that way. And now I love what I do, and I wouldn’t change a thing.”
The show offers an immersive look into the lives and powerhouse careers of Anoop Judge, a successful author; Jhangiani, an executive in the tech industry; Dhillon, the CEO and owner of a hospice health care facility; Dr. Sudha Chinta, an endodontist with a thriving practice; and Kaleem Ali Qureshi, a real estate developer and the only man among the group.
Gems creator and producer Nila Dhugga said of the wealthy enclave filmed in the Tri-Valley’s own backyard, “There’s always been this fascination with the people behind the gate. And I know some of them better than others, but I always saw myself as an observer. I watched them. I’m always super entertained by them, but I never wanted to pierce that bubble.”
Until now.
Even the Big Apple got a glimpse into the bubble by way of a giant billboard in Times Square on Saturday promoting the show’s launch, which is now streaming worldwide.
But before all that, Duggha pitched the show idea to her brother, CPics CEO and founder Kavi Raz, who previously experienced the challenges of being a brown person in Hollywood.
Raz started his career as one of the first Indian actors to be on a mainstream network show called “St. Elsewhere” in the ’80s. However, he soon discovered that even with experience under his belt, he was still being offered limiting roles, like taxi driver or terrorist.
Since then, Raz’s focus has been on increasing representation and opportunity in the industry.
“Sometimes out of frustration comes the biggest innovation,” said Dhugga about CPics, a streaming platform that curates and develops content generated by leading independent South Asian creators for audiences around the world.
Dhugga explained that investors and producers were initially also scouting Beverly Hills and Silicon Valley. She worried they might not be impressed with her choice to feature Ruby Hill. She said once the producers and investors drove through the gates, however, everything changed. They described the community as “living literally in their own world that they’ve created, and which works really well for them. A hidden gem in northern California that no one knows about.”
That helped inspire the show’s name, too— which played nicely off Ruby Hill.
Gems star Judge explained how the cast members were selected.
“Rani, who’s my best friend, put together the group with the producer Nila,” Judge explained, noting that the five selected candidates interacted genuinely because they already knew one another. “They caught—and I say this with dread—every nuance on camera. But that’s how we were selected.”
Judge shared that the show is not scripted, along with something else she learned only recently. “The producer had a writer on board whom she paid but never had to use, because all the scenes originated from our own real life.”
Just five minutes spent in the shared company of Gems stars Dhillon and Chinta, it became clear why no script was required. During the episode, Dhillon pointed out to Chinta that she had something on her face.
“It’s sunscreen; leave it,” Chinta said with a warning tone. They laughed and Chinta said, “The only commonality we share is health care.”
“Other than that, we are very different people,” Dhillon concluded.
“We do use the same word quite a few times a day, ‘patients.’ You can spell it two different ways,” Chinta joked.
Jhangiani shared, “Another cool thing about being part of the Indian community—we love three things: good food, alcohol, dancing. Anytime you put five or more people together, it’s a party.”
Despite points of disagreement (and there are plenty, as viewers will discover), the one thing they all agree on is how much they love co-star Kaleem Ali Qureshi. He somehow brings the sass and the heart to the show.
Judge commented, “As Rani always says, everybody should have one gay friend—and Kaleem is ours. He is the first to notice your hair, make-up and outfit and to tell you what is right—or wrong—about it.”
But Jhangianii said it goes deeper than that. “He’s like an open book. I’m drawn to people who are sincere with a vivacious personality. He’s one of those people.”
And for Qureshi, this openness comes at a slightly higher cost. “You know, I’m not really very open about my sexuality. People know it, but I don’t talk about it. I come from a very religious family back home in Pakistan, so the show is definitely going to ruffle some feathers.”
Of his experience on the show he added, “It was fun and just so real and vulnerable. It was very freeing.”
The cast members agreed that the show has been a leap of faith and bravery. Jhangiani shared the advice that her daughters gave her: “Go for it. Just enjoy, be authentic. But whatever you do, don’t be the mean one.”
To watch the Gems of Ruby Hill visit http://cpics.tv.