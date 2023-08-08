Sacred Fire, a returning Bay Area favorite, will bring Carlos Santana’s sound in the next-to-last concert of the Livermore Cultural Arts Council’s “Tuesday Tunes” on Aug. 15 at 6:45 p.m. on the Shea Homes Stage in front of the Bankhead Theater. Their performances are a true reflection of Santana's music, capturing the soulful rhythms and fiery energy from "Black Magic Woman" to "Smooth." Come early as the audience is expected to be large. Shea Homes is the major sponsor, with additional funding from Fremont Bank, UNCLE Credit Union, Uncle Yu’s and The Independent.
(Photo courtesy of Lynn Seppala)