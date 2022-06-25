The number one reason people visit the Alameda County Fair is the food, and this year the Fair has something to please even the most discerning palate.
The Alameda County Fair, taking place through July 10 at the Fairgrounds in Pleasanton, boasts over 80 different food booths, featuring everything from the traditional corn dogs, turkey legs and deep-fried Oreos, to Mexican, Greek and Asian cuisine.
As always, there will be a myriad of new and unusual foods offered like Hot Cheetos pizza, oysters on a stick, Bao buns, Hawaiian bowls, and bubble waffles. For health conscious fair-goers, there are also lighter options such as fresh fruit, yogurt, ceviche, salads, and wraps.
On Thursdays until 5 p.m., the Fair offers $2 Fair Food Bites which are smaller samplings of food from select vendors. It gives people the chance to try a wider variety of food without having to commit to a large portion size.
The Alameda County Fair is one of the Bay Area’s biggest summer events and features carnival games and rides, horse racing, star-studded concerts, pig races and many other special features throughout the day.
For more details, visit www.alamedacountyfair.com. Follow the Fair’s official Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for additional info, updates, contests, and giveaways.