Susan Eisenberg, the voice of Wonder Woman for the Cartoon Network’s “Justice League” series, will join Nina Taylor Kester, program director for the Cartoon Art Museum in San Francisco, on Wednesday, Jan. 12, for an online discussion of the iconic DC Comics female super hero.
Eisenberg has continued to be the voice of Wonder Woman in video games including “Injustice” and “Lego DC Super-Villains.”
Tickets for “Wonder Woman Speaks!” are $5. To register for the presentation, which begins at 5:30 p.m., visit bit.ly/31bodwWonder.