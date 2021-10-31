The Interfaith Center of the Presidio in San Francisco will premiere “Gallery,” composed by Deon Nielsen Price with lyrics by Dublin, California, poet laureate James Morehead, as part of its free concert series on Sunday, Nov. 14, from 4 to 5:30 p.m.
“Gallery” will be performed at the Presidio Chapel by Welsh baritone Jeremy Huw Williams, accompanied by Paula Fan on piano.
The lyrics come from Morehead’s poem, “Gallery,” which he will also read for the audience.
“I’m thrilled that my poem ‘Gallery’ has been set to music,” Morehead said. “The acoustics, the location with the Golden Gate Bridge and the San Francisco National Cemetery in view, is spectacular.”
Masks are required inside along with proof of COVID-19 vaccination. Presidio Chapel is located at 130 Fisher Loop, in San Francisco. For more information, call 415-515-5681, email presidiointerfaith@gmail.com or visit interfaithpresidio.org.