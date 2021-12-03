Santa Christmas Holiday Wish List Tim Mossholder Unsplash.jpg

Santa Claus will be available for traditional photos and visits with children at the Stoneridge Shopping Center in Pleasanton now through Christmas Eve, Friday, Dec. 24.

The Simon-owned mall will also host two special photo opportunities with Santa this year.

There will be a Caring Santa opportunity for private photo experiences for children with special needs and their families from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 5, and Sunday, Dec. 12.

Pet owners will also have an opportunity to get photos of their pets with Santa from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 5.

To reserve a time slot for a photo with Santa, go to https://bit.ly/3mUKWFt.