Santa Claus will be available for traditional photos and visits with children at the Stoneridge Shopping Center in Pleasanton now through Christmas Eve, Friday, Dec. 24.
The Simon-owned mall will also host two special photo opportunities with Santa this year.
There will be a Caring Santa opportunity for private photo experiences for children with special needs and their families from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 5, and Sunday, Dec. 12.
Pet owners will also have an opportunity to get photos of their pets with Santa from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 5.
To reserve a time slot for a photo with Santa, go to https://bit.ly/3mUKWFt.