Little Free Libraries in Livermore will host a “Hunt for Gnomes” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 7, in celebration of Global Day of Unplugging.
Global Day of Unplugging is sponsored by the Unplug Collaborative, a nonprofit organization that encourages people to put down their electronic devices for a “tech-free experience.”
Clues for tracking down the gnomes will be available at more than two dozen Little Free Libraries sites in the Livermore area for a week preceding the scavenger hunt.
The day of the scavenger hunt, participants will report the gnomes they find and be entered in a drawing for prizes donated by Towne Center Books, Alden Lane Nursery, Wingen Bakery, R.J. Ammon Chiropractic, and Mozart, Einstein & Me.
To register for the free event, text "gnome" to 323-594-8628.
Participants will choose the route nearest them – the west route begins at Diamond Court and the east route begins at Oakville Lane and Cowan Way -- then go to their first stop at 10 a.m. on Aug. 7 to pick up a map and further instructions.
For more information, email diamondctlibrary@gmail.com.