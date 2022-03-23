The Rae Dorough Speaker Series (RDSS) will host author Mary Roach on Thursday, March 24, at the Bankhead Theater in Livermore.
With seven best-selling books to her name, Roach is known for her off-beat and humorous take on everyday science. During her event, she will participate in a moderated discussion with RDSS supporter and podcaster Rex Horner, where the pair will discuss her body of work, her unorthodox approach to science, and the insatiable curiosity that led to her varied research in a myriad of fields.
Roach’s newest book, “Packing for Mars for Kids,” debuts April 5, but she said Thursday’s conversation will be much broader than that.
“It will be a conversation about the work I do — how I do it, how I get access and choose my topics,” explained Roach. “It’s about what I do in general and the oddball topics I select and why — the challenges of that work. And that is where the conversation will go. It’s sort of a ‘how the sausage is made’ thing and what goes into books like these; what makes me tick. You never know where the conversation will go exactly.”
Roach’s research has led her through the upper echelons of the military to a nuclear submarine to medical schools’ use of cadavers to the effect of diarrhea on special forces in Africa. Social stigmas or taboos have never been enough to keep her away from the topic. While she didn’t set out to break boundaries, she found herself doing just that with many of her books.
“I started writing for magazines, and I have always kind of wandered out to the fringes,” said Roach. “These are topics people have avoided, and in a way, I’m a little bit of the bottom feeder in that I’ll take the things people don’t want to do and make it interesting. To me, they are all part of the natural experience, and they are things we are all interested in, and the taboos keep us from asking questions. Most people avoid these areas, so it’s fresh terrain.”
According to RDSS Board Member Don Johnston, Roach felt like a good fit for the series because she can speak well on an engaging topic — science — and make it accessible.
“I think her perspective should be really interesting because our local demographic includes people from the lab — people from Las Positas — and we have a lot of tech in the Livermore Valley,” said Johnston. “I think she will bring an interesting perspective on science because she has made a career of writing highly entertaining books and taking an offbeat look at science, and I think people will find that entertaining.”
The Rae Dorough Speaker Series was established in 2008 in honor of Livermore resident and community activist Rae Dorough. The series features provocative, entertaining and enlightening presentations on a wide variety of topics. Past speakers have included engineers, scientists, fiction and non-fiction writers and historians, entrepreneurs, comedians and entertainers, diplomats, astronauts and journalists.
To purchase tickets, visit livermorearts.org. For more information on the RDSS, visit raedoroughspeakerseries.org. For more information on Mary Roach, visit maryroach.net.