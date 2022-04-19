The Bankhead Theater has added a second performance of The Smothers Brothers, a popular folk duo and comedy act dating back to the 1960s, for Tuesday, June 14.
Livermore Arts, which operates the theater, initially booked the Smothers Brothers for a January performance, dubbed “An evening of comedy, video clips, and Q&A,” but later moved the show to June 13 because of ongoing concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic. That show is now sold out.
However, Livermore Arts announced last week that the brothers have agreed to a second show at 7:30 p.m. on June 14.
Tom and Dick Smothers were folk singers who turned their sibling rivalry into a comedy act, with Tommy’s signature line, "Mom always liked you best!" They got their start while attending San Jose State University. In 1967, CBS launched the award-winning “Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour,” but the program was cancelled two years later because of its edgy political satire and conflicts with network censors.
Tickets for the June 14 show are $20 to $75 and can be purchased at livermorearts.org or the Bankhead box office, at 2400 First St., in Livermore.