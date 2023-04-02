Award-winning actor and comedian Jason Alexander will headline the Livermore Valley Arts fundraising gala, “Brilliance at the Bankhead,” in September.
Perhaps best known for his nine-year stint as George Costanza on the television series “Seinfeld,” Alexander is also an accomplished stage and movie actor.
He appeared in such films as “Pretty Woman,” “Jacob’s Ladder,” and “Shallow Hal” and has appeared in six Broadway shows, including “Jerome Robbins’ Broadway,” winning a Tony award as Best Leading Actor in a musical and a Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album.
Alexander is currently touring in a one-man show, “As Long as You’re Asking, a Conversation with Jason Alexander.”
He will be accompanied during his “whimsical salute to Broadway musicals” at the Bankhead Theater by the Livermore-Amador Symphony for the gala.
The gala, scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 9, is the largest fundraiser of the year for Livermore Valley Arts, which operates the Bankhead Theater and the Bothwell Arts Center.
Proceeds from the fundraiser also support the nonprofit organization’s cultural and educational outreach programs.
The gala will include dinner, live music, and a raffle on the Bankhead Plaza prior to Alexander’s performance.
Tickets to the gala are $500.