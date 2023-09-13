Emmy Award-winning actor Jason Alexander, better known as the hilarious but bumbling George Costanza from the famed sitcom “Seinfeld,” isn’t shy about reminding people that he’s an international comedy icon. But Alexander’s recent visit to Livermore highlighted lesser-known talents—singing and dancing.
Alexander, 63, headlined a fundraising gala at the Bankhead Theater in Livermore last Saturday night, drawing thunderous laughter and a standing ovation for his whimsical salute to Broadway musicals.
Alexander’s selections were led by the Livermore-Amador Symphony and together they helped raise more than $540,000 for Livermore Valley Arts, said Executive Director Chris Carter.
The world knows Alexander as Jerry Seinfeld’s best buddy during the show’s 9-year run, but Alexander has also worked extensively as a writer, composer, director, producer and acting teacher. Earlier this summer, he made his Broadway directing debut with Sandy Rustin’s “The Cottage.”
On the stage last weekend in Livermore, Alexander showed off his dancing and singing chops by belting out songs from “Cats,” “Les Miserables,” Billy Joel’s “Scenes from an Italian Restaurant,” and many others.
But he also let the audience in on his childhood in New Jersey and his rise to fame by interspersing the songs with funny and self-deprecating stories from his life.
“I saw my first Broadway theater show at 5,’’ he told the audience, adding that the show was the “Music Man.” He recounted that the show includes a reference to the made-up term “shipoopi,” a word that the young Alexander found hilarious and enjoyed saying over and over again.
In fact, it seemed as though Alexander enjoyed amusing himself by repeating the silly word on the Livermore stage before he jumped into another story.
Alexander said that even from an early age he was mesmerized by the theater, but his fascination didn’t translate into dreams of making it as a Broadway star.
“I never imagined myself on the stage,’’ he said.
“The first thing I wanted to be was a rock and roll singer, but I was 5 feet tall, 180 pounds with braces, acne and the beginning of a bald spot,’’ he said. “My mom took me shopping in the husky department.’’
In fact, he said he was forced to wear corduroy pants that made a funny noise when he walked. Sounds like something from a “Seinfeld” episode.
While the television character George Costanza may have fancied himself a debonair ladies’ man with endless self-confidence, Alexander has no problem poking fun at himself.
“By the time I was 6 years old, I wanted to be a magician. I wanted to do close up stuff—cards and coins, but I had baby hands,’’ he told the audience holding up his tiny mitts. “I was devastated. I was crushed. I thought my life was over. I can’t be a rock and roll singer and I can’t be a magician.”
But he didn’t let his so-called baby hands, or his stocky frame stop him from moving forward. By the time he was a young teen, he was taking voice and dance lessons.
“That wasn’t pretty, I was still 180 pounds,’’ he said.
After high school, Alexander began studying theater at Boston University, but he dropped out a few years later to make his Broadway debut, performing in the Stephen Sondheim/George Furth musical “Merrily We Roll Along.” Alexander performed a song from the musical at the Bankhead and the audience loved it.
But Alexander definitely saved the best for last. For the show’s finale, Alexander explained that, while he has been successful in many areas of his career, he has been passed by plenty of times for musical theater roles.
He then pumped out a crowd rousing medley of songs from shows where he wasn’t given a part. The rendition of “Hamilton,” “Jesus Christ Superstar,” “Phantom of the Opera,” and many others brought the audience to their feet and capped off the evening.