Tony Award-winning actor and comedian Jason Alexander will headline Livermore Valley Arts’ annual Brilliance at the Bankhead fundraising gala on Saturday, Sept. 9.
Best known for his nine-year stint as George Costanza in the television series “Seinfeld,” Alexander has also appeared in several Broadway plays and won a Tony for the lead role in “Jerome Robbins’ Broadway,” an anthology of musical numbers from shows directed or choreographed by Robbins, including “The King and I,” “On the Town,” and “West Side Story.”
Alexander also had roles in several Hollywood movies, including “Pretty Woman” and “Shallow Hal,” and voiced characters in several Disney Studio’s animated films, including the gargoyle in “The Hunchback of Notre Dame. More recently, has had a recurring role as Mr. Lundy in the hit TV comedy “Young Sheldon.”
Livermore Valley Arts (LVA), the nonprofit organization that operates the Bankhead Theater and the Bothwell Arts Center, said Alexander would “bring comedy and a whimsical salute to Broadway musicals” to the Bankhead Theater in downtown Livermore, accompanied by the Livermore-Amador Symphony.
The fundraiser will also offer silent and live auctions and the chance to win a 14K white gold diamond bracelet courtesy, valued at $17,000 and donated by Lance Cavalieri Jewelers. Raffle tickets for the bracelet begin at $50.
Raffle tickets are available by calling the Bankhead box office, 925.373.6800. The drawing will be announced at the fundraiser, but the winner does not need to be present.
Tickets to the fundraiser begin at $195 and include dinner provided by On the Vine Catering in Livermore and live music provided by Matt Finders and Friends and East Bay Jazz. Tickets are available at livermorearts.org.