In its final offering of the 2021-2022 season, Del Valle Fine Arts presents the highly acclaimed Seraph Brass quintet on Saturday, April 30, at 7:30 p.m., at the Bankhead Theater in Livermore.
Winner of the 2019 American Prize in Chamber Music, Seraph Brass is a dynamic group drawing from a roster of America’s top women players who have toured in Finland, Mexico and the U.S. Their 2018 debut album, “Asteria,” won a Silver Medal Global Music Award. They will play two commissioned pieces by women composers – “Asteria” by Catherine McMichael and “Khirkiyaan (Windows): Three Transformations for Brass Quintet” by Reena Esmail.
Also included in the program are well-loved pieces - Puccini’s “Nessun Dorma” from Turandot, Grieg’s “Holberg Suite,”Tchaikovsky’s “Seven Romances,” two pieces from Albéniz’s “Suite Espanola,” Liszt’s “Hungarian Rhapsody #2,” Borodin’s “Polovtsian Dances”and Bach’s “My Spirit Be Joyful.”
Online tickets are available at www.livermorearts.org, by phone, at 925-373-6800 or in-person at the box office, 2400 First Street, Livermore. Students through high school are free.