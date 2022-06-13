Shakespeare & Performing Arts Regional Company (SPARC) will celebrate a return to live, outdoor, summer theater, with an opening-night benefit picnic at Darcie Kent Vineyards on Saturday, June 25, from 6 to 10 p.m.
The benefit will include a performance of “The 39 Steps,” a whodunit spoof of the 1935 movie thriller directed by Alfred Hitchcock. Guests will have an opportunity to meet the performers while enjoying Darcie Kent wines and a picnic dinner from On the Vine Catering.
Tickets are $275 per person. Proceeds will go toward the construction of a new mobile stage.
Formerly known as the Livermore Shakespeare Festival, SPARC has hosted Shakespeare in the Vineyard for 20 years. This is the first year the program will be hosted by Darcie Kent Vineyards, located at 7000 Tesla Road, in Livermore.
