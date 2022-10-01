Shakespeare’s Associates will celebrate Livermore PrideFest 2022 by hosting a free reading with author Amy G. Dalia, at the Shakespeare & Performing Arts Regional Company (SPARC) Studio in Livermore, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., on Friday, Oct. 7.
Dalia is the author “Like It or Not,” a contemporary Young Adult retelling of Shakespeare’s “As You Like It” that focuses on a 16-year-old trans boy. The author will be reading selections from her book during the Books, Wine, and Cheese event, and will also have copies for signing and sale.
PrideFest is a month of LGBTQ+ events coordinated by the nonprofit Livermore Pride.
The SPARC Studio is located at 2172 Railroad Ave. To register visit livermorepride.org/events.