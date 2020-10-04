Usha Shukla, a professional artist and Pleasanton resident, is one of seven Alameda County artists who will be honored by the Alameda County Arts Commission later this month.
Working out of her Pleasanton studio, Shukla is known for creating vibrant, nature-inspired abstract paintings.
For almost a decade, she has been an active member of the Pleasanton Art League and Livermore Art Association. She is chairperson for the PAL Art Circuit, a program that puts works by local artists on display at Pleasanton businesses and other Tri-Valley venues. For the last two years, Shukla has also served as a juror for the National Congressional High School Art Competition for Congressional District 15.
Her own artwork has been featured in shows throughout Alameda County, including the Firehouse Arts Center and the Museum on Main in Pleasanton, the Sun Gallery and City Hall in Hayward, and the Bankhead Theater in Livermore. She has completed public art projects for Dublin, Livermore, and the county.
Also being honored as part of the commission’s Arts Leadership Awards program this year are Jean Marie Durant, president of Oakland Art Murmur; Ron Lytle, an Emeryville freelance writer and resident musical playwright with the East Bay Children’s Theater; Michael Socrates Moran, co-founder and executive director of the Oakland Theater Project; Anuradha Suresh, founder of Shruthi Swara Laya, a school for Indian music and dance in Fremont; and the team of Tetiana Taganska and Olga Tymoshchuk, founders of Imaginook, a creative art studio and community space in Newark.
The Arts Commission will present the awards at its board meeting on Oct. 20, in conjunction with National Arts and Humanities Month. Although the meeting will be closed to the public because of COVID-19, it will be available to view online beginning at 10:45 a.m. For more information, go to www.acgov.org/board.