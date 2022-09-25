SideTrack Bar + Grill will celebrate Octoberfest on Friday, Sept. 30, and Saturday, Oct. 1, with an outdoor ‘biergarten’ featuring traditional German food, music, and drink.
The downtown Pleasanton restaurant at 30 W. Angela St. will erect a tent in its parking lot along with a stage for live music and a walk-up bar with German-inspired beers from Epidemic Ales, Morgan Territory Brewing, Pennyweight Craft Brewing, and Sonoma Springs Brewing. A limited menu will include ‘Za German Plate,’ with pretzel, sausage, and potato salad, and ‘Za Vorks,’ which will also include a 20-ounce beer in a commemorative stein. Other menu items include hot dogs, ‘tater todds’ and mac and cheese for the kids.
The restaurant will hold its Octoberfest from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, and noon to 10 p.m. on Saturday. The event will be for adults only after 7 p.m. both days. Food and drink tickets, from $5 to $28, will be available onsite. Advance tickets are also available for $65 through Eventbrite and include reserve seating under the tent, food, and commemorative stein.
For more information, visit sidetrackeats.com.