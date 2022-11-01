A seasonal DYI program for Livermore Amador Valley Garden Club members and guests will be presented on Thursday, Nov. 10.
Cousins-in-law, Anna and Karen Zakaria, co-founders of The Contra Costa Succulent Garden Club, will be presenting “Succulent Crafting.” Their presentation will include a demonstration on how to create succulent-topped pumpkins for the season.
The Zakarias have been presenting educational workshops since they were certified as docents at The Ruth Bancroft Garden seven years ago. Although succulents started their passion for gardening, they have incorporated other water-wise flora into their hobby. They are often found at local pop- up boutiques with hand-crafted creations made from foraged or thrifted items. See their Facebook page for examples https://www.facebook.com/4SuryaGarden/.
Visitors, please contact club president Jeri Stark for the Zoom link at jstarkhome@comcast.net. The meeting begins at 7 p.m. with business agenda followed by the presentation at 7:30 p.m. For more information, visit lavgc.org.