The Valley Concert Chorale (VCC) will host its annual “Sing-It-Yourself Messiah” presentation at 7:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 2, at Asbury United Methodist Church, 4743 East Ave., in Livermore.
Audience members of all ages will be invited to join in singing Part I of Handel’s “Messiah,” also known as the Christmas portion of the oratorio, which concludes with the “Hallelujah Chorus.”
VCC will also present its “Christmas Joy” concert on Saturday, Dec. 10, at the First Presbyterian Church, 2020 Fifth St., Livermore. The presentation will include selections from Bach’s “Magnificat in D” and a choral arrangement of “A’soalin,” made popular by the folk group Peter, Paul and Mary. The audience will also be invited to sing along to traditional Christmas carols.
Now in its 60th year, the Livermore-based VCC is a volunteer, 45-member ensemble that performs three concerts per year, including its traditional holiday concert. The nonprofit group also supports a Music in the School program that presents short musical plays for elementary schools.
Tickets to the 4 p.m. performance are $30 for adults and $10 for high school and college students. Children will be admitted free. Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. performance are $15 and are available at valleyconcertchorale.org or 925-866-4003.