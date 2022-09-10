Singer-songwriter Ben Folds will headline the annual Livermore Valley Arts fundraising gala, Brilliance at the Bankhead, on Saturday, Sept. 10.
Folds led the purposely misnamed trio, the Bend Folds Five, from its founding in 1994 through the group’s breakup in 2000. He went on to pursue a successful solo career, including “Songs for Silverman,” released in 2005, and “Way to Normal,” released in 2008. “Way to Normal” became Fold’s highest-charting album, reaching No. 13 on the Billboard 200.
Since 2014, Folds has focused on performing arrangements of his music with symphony orchestras and a cappella groups. He has served as artistic advisor to the National Symphony Orchestra at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., since 2017.
In 2019, Folds published a memoir, “A Dream About Lightening Bugs: A Life of Music and Cheap Lessons,” which was the inspiration for a series of podcasts, “Lightning Bugs: Conversations with Ben Folds.”
Tickets for the gala are $195 and include dinner catered by On the Vine, pre-dinner music on the Bankhead Plaza by East Bay Jazz, and live and silent auctions. Livermore Valley Arts will also raffle off a white gold tennis bracelet from Lance Cavalieri Jewlers, valued at more than $15,000.
Proceeds from the fundraiser will support Livermore Valley Arts activities at the Bankhead Theater and Bothwell Arts Center, and the non-profit organization’s educational and cultural arts outreach programs. The gala at the Bankhead Theater, 2400 First St. in Livermore, begins at 5:30 p.m.