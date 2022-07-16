Award-winning singer-songwriter Ben Folds, former frontman for the alternative rock band Ben Folds Five, will headline the annual Brilliance at the Bankhead fundraising gala for Livermore Valley Arts, on Saturday, Sept. 10.
The nonprofit Livermore Valley Arts operates the Bankhead Theater and the Bothwell Arts Center in Livermore. The gala at the Bankhead Theater, 2400 First St., is considered the kickoff to the organization’s 2022-2023 performance season.
Folds, who has focused on composing for chamber pop since 2014, will be accompanied by the Livermore-Amador Symphony. Chamber pop combines rock music with the intricate use of strings, horns, piano, and vocal harmonies. Folds also currently serves as the first-ever artistic advisor to the National Symphony Orchestra at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.
Folds replaces singer-songwriter Randy Newman, who was initially announced as the headliner for the fundraiser. Livermore Valley Arts said in a news release that Newman was no longer able to perform … as originally planned, but did not give a reason for the cancellation.
This upcoming season will mark Livermore Valley Arts’ 15th anniversary at the Bankhead. The gala will include dinner provided by On the Vine Catering, live music on the Bankhead Plaza before the 5:30 p.m. show, and live and silent auctions. Tickets range from $195 to $500 per seat and are available at livermorearts.org.