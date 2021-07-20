The Valley Concert Chorale is inviting experienced singers from across the Bay Area to join in a performance of Mozart’s “Requiem” in October.
The chorus will hold rehearsals for the “Sing-It-Yourself Mozart Requiem” on three Mondays in September, beginning Sept. 13, at the First Presbyterian Church in Livermore.
The performance, at 7 p.m., Oct. 2, will also be at the church at 2020 Fifth St. in Livermore and will be live streamed.
“As we regroup and begin singing together again, we wanted to offer singers throughout the Bay Area the opportunity to share in the power and beauty of Mozart’s great choral masterpiece,” said Bill Leach, president of the Valley Concert Chorale. “Many choral groups offer sing-alongs, including our annual ‘Sing-It-Yourself Messiah’ every December, but we wanted to take this event to a different level.”
No audition is required, but there will be a $30 participation fee and singers must have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
For more information, go to www.valleyconcertchorale.org or call 925-866-4003.