This Memorial Day weekend, as the audience watches Sleeping Beauty glide across the stage of the Bankhead Theater during the Valley Dance Theater’s Spring Rep, they will also enjoy the intricate design and dedicated craftsmanship of award-winning costume and art-to-wear designer Caryne Mount.
Each of Mount’s tutus in the production represents over 100 hours of effort, from cutting to final handwork, including the Rose Adagio tutu worn by Aurora, title character in the Tchaikovsky ballet.
Mount’s relationship with VDT’s school and performing company began in 2001, when her family moved to Livermore. She was looking for a traditional ballet class for her young daughters when her husband came home from the Livermore Farmer’s Market with a flyer from VDT.
Mount reached out to Betsy Hausburg, VDT founder and artistic director, sharing her background in art-to-wear design. Art-to-wear refers to handcrafted art in the form of clothing or jewelry.
As a child, Mount would make clothes and accessories for her Barbie dolls on a toy sewing machine. After attending the University of Kansas on a track scholarship, earning a degree in art history, she moved to the Bay Area to be closer to San Francisco’s thriving fashion center.
She began entering design contests, including Threads Magazine’s Denim Challenge, where her signature reversible coats won an award for Best Construction. Her later success at the American Craft Council Gift Show led to an explosion of art-to-wear gallery clients and a period of non-stop sewing before starting a family and focusing on select clients and festivals.
After offering to help with any sewing VDT needed, Hausburg handed Mount the ballet company’s original Sugar Plum costume, which needed to be refurbished. This sparked Mount’s interest in how tutus were made, which she described as “a really clandestine kind of work.”
She found a few old books, such as 1958’s” Dressing for the Ballet,” and met Claudia Folts, a former dancer who founded tutu.com. She was soon driving to Los Angeles for seminars on tutu construction.
Mount notes that the hardest part of tutu construction is making and attaching the net to the panty.
With 12 layers of net, she explains how attaching the middle rows is like trying to “wrestle giant tumbleweed”.
She especially loves tutus like Sleeping Beauty’s Rose Adagio.
“It’s such a confection,” Mount said. “It reminds me of cake, and you just want to eat it.”
However, Hausburg emphasizes that the tutus still need to be danced in, noting, “the right tutu elevates the dancing, and the dancer needs to be comfortable in costume.”
Now living in Oregon, where he works as a sewing instructor at Rogue Community College, and again focused on art-to-wear, Mount regularly returns to Livermore for VDT performances.
“I love to see the little ones when they see the tutu in the big girls’ dressing room,” Mount said. “I love the history of it all. It’s just fascinating.”
Sharp-eyed audience members at the upcoming VDT performance can look for Mount’s subtle trim work on Sleeping Beauty’s Rose Adagio tutu, with the ribbons spelling out “With Love” when laced up the front.
VDT will perform movements from “The Sleeping Beauty” and Saint-Saëns’ “The Carnival of the Animals” on Saturday, May 27, and Sunday, May 28. For ticket information, go to www.lvpac.org.
Jennifer Foster is board president for the Valley Dance Theater in Livermore.
