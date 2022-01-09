The Smothers Brothers have cancelled their scheduled January appearance at the Bankhead Theater in Livermore because of concerns about COVID-19.
Livermore Arts, which had booked the comedy team for an evening of live routines, reminiscing, and vintage video clips, said the Jan. 14 appearance had been a sellout. The Smother Brothers, now both in their early 80s, have cancelled all January appearances out of an abundance of caution, according to Livermore Arts. Organizers hope to reschedule the Smothers Brothers in the spring.
Tom and Dick Smothers were folk singers who turned their sibling rivalry into a comedy act, with Tommy’s signature line, "Mom always liked you best!" In the late 1960s, they hosted the Emmy Award-winning “Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour,” but CBS cancelled the program in 1969 because of the show’s political satire and conflicts with network censors.