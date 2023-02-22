Shakespeare and Performing Arts Regional Company (SPARC) returns to Darcie Kent Vineyards this summer for its Shakespeare in the Vineyard line up.
Featuring a classic Shakespearean comedy, “Much Ado About Nothing,” and one modern tale of women in science entitled “Silent Sky,” this summer’s stage works to continue SPARC’s tradition of highlighting the human experience in a unique way in the Tri-Valley.
“We are not just offering a play, but an experience,” said Lisa Tromovitch, SPARC’s producing artistic director and founder. “I call us the ‘spa’ version of outdoor Shakespeare, because you are offered chairs; there are assigned seats, so you don’t have to rush; there’s wine and the beautiful sky … and I think we need live, cultural experiences now more than ever as we officially come out of the pandemic.”
Tromovitch is set to direct her favorite Shakespeare play after taking a four-year hiatus due to the pandemic and giving guest directors the opportunity for artistic leadership with the company. She said she is looking forward to bringing “Much Ado About Nothing” to the Livermore stage, adding it is an appropriate choice, since it acknowledges a recent war between two brothers with a sense of people coming together and celebrating.
“Silent Sky” by San Francisco’s Lauren Gunderson, blends science, history and romance while telling the story of turn-of-the-century astronomer Henrietta Leavitt. Directed by SPARC Associate Artist Jennifer Le Blanc, the play is based on real astronomers whose discoveries form the basis for our ability to determine the distances of stars today.
“It’s so exciting to do this play in Livermore, which has so many scientists and brilliant minds,” Le Blanc said. “Plus, a play about the stars, under the stars? What could be better? And with all the brilliant astronomical stuff that will blow your mind, there’s also fantastic human stuff, like how we care for each other, how women lift each other up in the workplace, how we push through obstacles, and it’s funny, so ‘Silent Sky’ has it all.”
SPARC has been producing outdoor summer theater experiences in local vineyards since 2002. While the company has undergone some internal changes – becoming a nonprofit in 2006 and rebranding during the pandemic to include the Tri-Valley rather than just Livermore in its name – its mission of creating community through theater production experiences has remained constant.
SPARC also aims to be fully integrated into the Tri-Valley community through student outreach programs. The nonprofit’s in-school literacy program “So Wise So Young” is taught in every second-grade classroom in the Livermore School District. SPARC offers a two-week camp each summer for students in third through eighth grade, provides programs at local high schools and colleges, and adult education classes at libraries.
SPARC Theater performances this summer will be at Darcie Kent Vineyards, 7000 Tesla Road, in Livermore, on select evenings from June 23 through Aug. 6. Tickets will go on sale in late March. For more information, call 925-443-2273 or visit sparctheater.org.