The Shakespeare & Performing Arts Regional Company, known as SPARC, will produce three outdoor stage shows at Darcie Kent Vineyards this summer as it relaunches its Shakespeare in the Vineyard series.
The season will open in June with “The 39 Steps,” a stage adaptation of the novel by Scottish author John Buchan. Four actors take on over 150 roles in the two-time Tony and Drama Desk Award-winning comedy directed by Cassidy Brown.
The summer performances will continue with Shakespeare’s “The Comedy of Errors,” which follows the farcical misadventures of two sets of identical twins, separated in a shipwreck, in their quest to reunite.
Directed by Dominique Lozano, the presentation will include many of the same actors who were set to appear in the show two years ago, before the season was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rounding out the season, and back by popular demand, will be the musical revue “Life is a Cabernet,” directed by Jennifer Le Blanc, with musical direction by Lindsey Schmeltzer.
SPARC first presented the revue, described as “a wild 90-minute ride filled with scenes, songs, the Bard, and bingo,” last August -- its only Shakespeare in the Vineyard production in 2021.
All shows will be presented on SPARC’s new stage at Darcie Kent Vineyards, 7000 Tesla Road in Livermore, which was designed to resemble the stages of Shakespeare’s time.
SPARC, previously known as the Livermore Shakespeare Festival, has scheduled seven weekend performances of “The 39 Steps,” opening on Saturday, June 25, and closing on Sunday, July 10.
Six performances of “Life is a Cabaret” are scheduled between Sunday, June 26, and Sunday, July 31. “The Comedy of Errors” will open for an eight-show run on Saturday, July 16, and close on Sunday, Aug. 7.
All shows are scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. Tickets will go on sale in March at SparcTheater.org.