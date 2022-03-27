After a two-year absence because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Shakespeare and Performing Arts Regional Company (SPARC) will bring back the popular Livermore Shakespeare Festival this summer with outdoor performances at the Darcie Kent Vineyards.
The theater group will open the festival with “The 39 Steps,” a farce based on the 1935 Alfred Hitchcock thriller. Four actors will take on more than 150 roles in the fast-paced, Tony-award winning whodunit, which will run from June 23 through July 10.
SPARC will also offer a dinner-theater production of the musical “Life is a Cabernet” on the vineyard stage from June 26 through July 31.
Closing out the festival will be Shakespeare’s “The Comedy of Errors,” one of the Bard’s earliest plays, opening July 15 and running through Aug. 7. The farcical comedy follows the journey of two sets of twins separated during a shipwreck and the mishaps that occur in their quest to reunite. The SPARC adaptation will be set in Texas, on the border of El Paso and Ciudad Juarez.
Tickets go on sale this month. All performances will be at Darcie Kent Vineyards, 7000 Tesla Road, Livermore.
For more information, visit SPARCtheater.org or call 925-443-2273.